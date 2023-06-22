Abu Dhabi: Come Eid, airfares have increased by 70 to 300 percent compared to non-festive periods.

Travelers have been advised by experts to be adaptable with their travel dates and to look into affordable destinations.

Travelers have been asked to remain informed about changes in fares and look for alternative travel options as the holiday season nears.

Notably, the public sector will get holidays from Dhul-Hijjah 9 to 12 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijrah”). This corresponds with June 27 to June 30.

Arafat Day is expected to fall on June 27 and Eid is expected to fall on the following day ie June 28. This break is likely to be from June 27 to June 30. And with the Eid holidays coinciding with a weekend in the UAE, residents can expect up to six days of leave.

Eid Al Adha, the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.