Srinagar: Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music in various languages, continues to celebrate talented & emerging artists with the launch of Coke Studio Bharat & Coke Studio Tamil in India, this year.

Witnessing an overwhelming response to the launch, Coke Studio Bharat is driving a creative season with an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

Coke Studio Bharatcontinues to celebrate the diversity of music by fostering unique genres with the launch of its latest song, Kya KarieKorimol.

The Kashmiri song not only tells the story of a bride and her father as they prepare for her wedding feast but also highlights the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, with a message of love and care woven into its lyrics.The song celebrates the emotions of a new bride weaved into the festivities of a Kashmiri wedding, the pride, tradition, Tehzeeb, wazwaan – a distinct moment of love, food, family and friends. The song is a beautiful collaboration between Mohammad Muneem who goes by the stage name, Alif, featuring and discovery artists Noor Mohammad and Aashima Mahajan.

Exploring the rich traditions of Kashmiri weddings, Kya KarieKorimol showcases the vital role of the Wazwaan, a significant culinary heritage of the royal wedding feast. The Wazwaan plays a beautiful role of a celebration and an emotional journey through the eyes of the bride, as she experiences the wedding meal with her family & friends.As an interlude, the song features the poignant Wanvun stories, which are traditionally sung in chorus to bless the bride and urge her spouse’s family to love and take care of her. Kya KarieKorimoltugs at your heart reminding us of the importance of love and respect in any relationship.The song serves as a tribute to the traditions and customs of Kashmiri weddingsan exploration of the emotional bond between a father and his daughter.

After the resounding success of the debut song Udja, which has amassed nearly 50 million views on YouTube, and the overwhelming appreciation for second celebratory track Holi Re Rasiya which has already garnered over 35 million views, Taqdeer crossed the 25 million view mark. Das Main WichonPyaarKhatteya continues to attract audiences, reaching the milestone of 5 million views since its launch in May.Continuing the brand’s commitment to showcasing cultural heritage, Coke Studio Bharat now unveils Kya KarieKorimol, a captivating tribute celebrating the rich traditions of Kashmiri weddings.

In the words of the Kashmiri singer-songwriter and composer Mohammad Muneem who goes by the stage name, Alif, “Kya Karie Korimolis not just a song, it is a journey through the emotions of a bride on her wedding day. We wanted to capture the essence of Kashmiri weddings and the role that Wazwan plays in bringing people together. We hope that this song touches the hearts of our listeners and reminds them of the power of love and care.”

Noor Mohammad and Aashima Mahajan bring their unique styles and voices to the song, adding depth and richness to the overall sound. The duo showcases immense talent and potential of the next generation of musicians in India.Sharing their excitement on the song launch,Noor Mohammad and Aashima Mahajan said, “It was an honour for us to collaborate on Kya KarieKorimol with such talented musicians. We are proud to be part of a song that celebrates the beauty of Kashmiri traditions and culture and showcases the importance of love and care in relationships. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our talent on such a prestigious platform as Coke Studio Bharat.”



Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said “Coke Studio, a globally acclaimed platform, has always aimed to celebrate authentic regional music. Musical traditions from multiple regions in India are at an inflexion point not only in India but even globally. Coke Studio Bharat connects the truly distinct cultural dots of various regions in the country with artists whose music is defined by their roots. They are the real stars of the season, giving regional music a bigger impetus.”

Coca-Cola has partnered with Universal Music India (UMI) as executive producers for the launch of Coke Studio Bharat. Every track from Coke Studio Bharat appeals to the mindset of the younger generation, on the one hand helping them connect with their roots, and on the other hand coupling it with sounds, notes, and musical genres that are familiar to them.

You are invited to tune into Coke Studio Bharat, available across all audio OTT platforms including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible worldwide, with distribution managed by UMI.