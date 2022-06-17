Srinagar: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has restarted cochlear Implant surgery for deaf and mute children.

Four cochlear Implant surgeries were conducted on June 14 and 15 in the ENT department of SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, under the aegis of Prof Alok Thakar, Head of the department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Dr. Alok Thakar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Principal GMC Srinagar for carrying forward the cochlear implant program smoothly in the future.

Pertinent to mention, this surgery is being done for deaf and mute children preferably before 5 years of age.

“Cochlear Implant surgery incurs a huge cost on the part of the patient as the implant itself costs lakhs of rupees. Previously because of financial constraints and COVID-19 for 2 years, implants couldn’t be done. However, as part of MOU, this surgery is expected to benefit children with such disabilities in the future. Furthermore, all facilities for rehabilitation of such children are there in ENT Department at SMHS Srinagar,” said Dr. Muhommad Salim Khan, GMC spokesman.

Moreover, children with poor financial backgrounds who are unable to afford implants will be registered under the ADIPS-a scheme providing free implants after fulfilling the requisite criteria.

“Principal GMC, ProfSamia Rashid has lauded the efforts of Prof Alok Thakar from AIIMS New Delhi and HOD ENT GMC Prof Manzoor Ahmad Latoo in this direction,” he said.