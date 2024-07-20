CoAS arrives in Jammu for security review 

Jammu, July 20: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu on Saturday to review the security situation amidst escalating terror activities in the previously peaceful region. This marks his second visit to Jammu in less than three weeks since taking charge as the 30th Chief of the Indian Army on June 30.

General Dwivedi will chair a high-level security review meeting at the police headquarters, which will be attended by top officers from the police, army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies, officials told a news agency. Senior officers from the Defence and Home Ministries are also expected to attend the meeting.

On July 16, the Army reiterated its commitment to eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Udhampur-based Northern Command has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to target foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving through the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region, before heading to Kashmir.

General Dwivedi’s previous visit on July 3 included a trip to the border district of Poonch, where he also chaired a meeting in Jammu to review the security situation.

This visit follows the recent encounter in Doda district on July 16, in which four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed. This marks General Dwivedi’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir, having previously visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector on July 3 to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). General Dwivedi assumed command of the Indian Army on June 30, succeeding as the 30th Chief of the Indian Army.

In response to the infiltration of highly trained terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments based on intelligence inputs and security requirements. Defence sources told a news agency that around 500 Para Special Forces commandos have been deployed to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists who have entered the region to revive terrorism.

Intelligence agencies have also enhanced their operations in the area to dismantle the terrorist support infrastructure, which includes overground workers aiding the terrorists. To counter Pakistan’s proxy aggression, the Army has brought in additional troops, including a brigade strength of approximately 3,500-4,000 personnel.

“The Army brass on the ground is working on strategies to search and destroy the terrorists, who are equipped with the latest weaponry and communication equipment,” the sources added, as per the report. The region already has a counter-terrorist infrastructure with the presence of two Rashtriya Rifles forces, Romeo and Delta, along with other regular infantry divisions.