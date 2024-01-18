New Delhi: In a concerted effort to tackle issues such as student suicides, fire emergencies, inadequate facilities, problematic teaching approaches, and exorbitant fees, the central government has rolled out comprehensive guidelines to supervise and regulate coaching centers. As per the newly issued guidelines, coaching centers are now prohibited from admitting students below the age of 16, and enrollment is permitted only after successful completion of the secondary school examination.

Conditions for Registration:

No coaching center shall:

ADVERTISEMENT

Employ tutors with qualifications lower than graduation. Make misleading promises or guarantees of ranks or good marks to parents/students. Enroll students below 16 years of age; enrollment should only occur after the secondary school examination. Be involved in the publication of any misleading advertisement related to claims regarding the quality of coaching or facilities offered.

Additionally, coaching centers must meet the minimum space requirement per student to be eligible for registration.

Objectives of the Guidelines:

The guidelines aim at:

ADVERTISEMENT

Establishing a framework for the registration and regulation of coaching centers. Defining minimum standard requirements for the operation of coaching centers. Safeguarding the interests of students enrolled in coaching centers. Encouraging coaching centers to prioritize co-curricular activities for comprehensive student development. Providing career guidance and psychological counseling for the mental well-being of students.

The registration process involves submitting applications, undergoing renewal procedures, and adhering to specified conditions. Registration conditions include hiring qualified tutors, avoiding deceptive promises, admitting students above the age of 16, and implementing a counseling system.

The guidelines also address fee-related matters, emphasizing fair and reasonable charges, transparent fee receipts, and detailed prospectuses. Infrastructure requirements mandate minimum space allocation per student, adherence to safety codes, provision of first aid and medical facilities, electrification, ventilation, lighting, clean drinking water, and security measures.

Concerning class-related aspects, the guidelines stress timely completion of classes, avoiding conflicts with regular school hours, offering support classes, ensuring breaks to reduce pressure, weekly offs, and limiting daily coaching hours. Co-curricular activities are encouraged, and counseling sessions on life skills and various topics are recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

In summary, the guidelines aim to establish a regulatory framework that ensures the well-being and proper education of students attending coaching centers.

Cancellation of Registration:

The certificate of registration granted to a coaching center may be canceled if the competent authority finds violations of any guidelines’ provisions or terms and conditions of registration. However, the competent authority must provide the certificate holder with a reasonable opportunity to present their case before making such a decision.

The government’s initiatives align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, addressing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducting entrance examinations in 13 regional languages, expanding the number of seats in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and establishing high-quality Higher Education Institutions.

To aid students in preparing for NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the ‘National Test Abhyas’ Mobile App, providing candidates with access to high-quality mock tests online free of charge.