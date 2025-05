Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led government on Friday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives recently, terming it a gesture of support and solidarity.

In a post on X, Office of Chief Minister J&K, wrote that “Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people.”