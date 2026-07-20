CM Omar announces ₹6 lakh ex gratia for kin of rain-related incident victims in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of each person who lost their life in the rain-related incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts, as an immediate measure to support the bereaved families.

Expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by the flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents, the Chief Minister said that while no amount of financial assistance can compensate for the irreparable loss suffered by the affected families, the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

“While no amount of financial assistance can ever compensate for the irreparable loss of life caused by yesterday’s flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents in Poonch and Rajouri, an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased as an immediate measure of support for the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said.

The relief package comprises ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The announcement follows the high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Sunday evening in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods and other rain-related incidents that struck the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, resulting in multiple fatalities and widespread damage to public and private property.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected families, stressing that all possible assistance should reach them without delay. He also underscored the need for coordinated efforts by all concerned departments to restore essential services and expedite relief measures in the affected areas.