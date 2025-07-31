CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates Travel & Tourism Fair, Ahmedabad

GANDHINAGAR (GUJARAT), JULY 31: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended a warm invitation to travellers from across the country to explore the unparalleled beauty, rich culture and warm hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Highlighting Jammu & Kashmir’s immense tourism potential, the Chief Minister said the region continues to offer diverse experiences for travellers throughout the year. He emphasized the growing tourism exchange between Gujarat and J&K and reiterated the Government’s commitment to positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant, all-season destination.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani and MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah. The event was also graced by the presence of Mulubhai Bera, Minister of Tourism, Government of Gujarat, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

Senior officers from the J&K Government were also present at the event, including Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Ministerand Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, J&K. Officers of the Gujarat Government, Rajender Kumar, Secretary Tourism, Government of Gujarat, Prabhav Joshi, Commissioner of Tourism & MD, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited were also present.

Chief Minister J&K engaged with exhibitors from across the travel and tourism industry. He visited Exhibition Halls to interact with delegates and businesses showcasing their offerings.

During his visit to Gujarat for the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also called on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar yesterday. The meeting focused on strengthening inter-state cooperation, promoting tourism, and exchanging best practices for inclusive development.

Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s biggest travel trade show, shall see participation of over 900 exhibitors, more than 70 travel and tourism stakeholders from across J&K, and international representation from Sri Lanka. The event stands as a premier platform for B2B networking and tourism promotion.

The press release stated that Ahmedabad—one of India’s key hubs for domestic and outbound travel—along with its twin city Gandhinagar, sets the stage for the upcoming festive and winter travel season. The event is expected to draw over 12,500 trade professionals during its three-day run from July 31 to August 2, 2025.

The participation of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism at TTF Ahmedabad this year is impactful, showcasing the Union Territory’s immense tourism potential from adventure, pilgrimage, heritage, and off-beat destinations to film and golf tourism. The J&K pavilion is attracting widespread attention for its blend of tradition, scenic beauty, and new-age travel experiences, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich and diverse offerings of the region.

TTF Ahmedabad is hosting more than 25 Indian States and Union Territories. As Gujarat continues to position itself as a rising hub for business events and exhibitions, TTF Ahmedabad remains a key event for industry networking, partnership building, and business generation offering a unique platform for Jammu & Kashmir to engage with travel trade professionals and grow their tourism footprint across India and beyond.

Other senior officials who attended event included Sikha Surendran Director Kerala Tourism; Raja Yaqoob Director Tourism, Kashmir; Shreya Singhal MD JKTDC; Vikas Gupta Director Tourism Jammu; Kuldipsinh S. Jhala Joint Managing Director Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited along with several other dignitaries, travel industry leaders, and association heads.