CM Omar Abdullah Holds High-Level Review Meeting at Civil Secretariat

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting on Monday at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar to review preparations for the opening of government offices.

Sharing an update on X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, on the opening of offices. Emphasized delivering governance at the grassroots and implementing budget priorities.”

The post further added, “Let’s focus on deliverables so that when we shift to Jammu in another six months, we can showcase real progress despite the challenges.”