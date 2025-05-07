LG Sinha: Monitoring Situation Closely Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions

Srinagar, May 07 – Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said he reviewed the situation in border districts following India’s air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, launched in response to the recent Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, the LG said he is closely monitoring developments and that the administration is fully prepared to handle any eventuality.

“Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all senior administrative, police, and district officials including DCs. Government is fully prepared to deal with any situation,” he stated.

Sinha also directed Deputy Commissioners to shift residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensure proper arrangements for their boarding, lodging, food, medical care, and transport. He affirmed that the safety of every citizen would be ensured.