Climax of most-awaited ‘777 Charlie’ to be shot in Kashmir

Rakshit Shetty will begin 2021 amid snowcapped peaks, as he will be in Kashmir at that time to shoot the climax sequence for 777 Charlie, reports said on Wednesday,

The film, directed by Kiranraj, is in the last phase of shooting now and the team had planned a 14-day schedule in Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, and had divided the schedule into two parts, reported The New Indian Express.

They have completed the first part of the shoot, and director Kiranraj says it was a great experience. The crew is back in the city now, and is getting ready for the final schedule.

The director is particular that the climax sequences should be shot during heavy snowfall. He has now decided to go back to Kashmir in the first week of January. 777 Charlie is presented by Pushkar Films and produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner, Paramvah Studios.

The adventure comedy-drama has been creating a buzz since it went on floors. It is one of the most awaited flicks in 2021. The film will be out in five languages. It is being made in Kannada, and will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

It has Nobin Paul composing the music and Aravind Kashyap handling the camera work. The film, which also made news for featuring a couple of Labrador dogs, marks the acting debut of Bobby Simha, who is playing a pivotal role along with Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait forming the rest of the cast.