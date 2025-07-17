Climate crisis: House Committee calls for restoration of clogged springs

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: The House Committee on Estimates today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to review the functioning of the Jal Shakti Department, besides assessing progress on ongoing Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairperson Shamim Firdous and attended by Committee Members Abdul Majid Bhat (Larmi), Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Ajaz Jan, Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani, Chander Prakash Ganga, Pyare Lal Sharma, and Arjun Singh Raju.

Senior officers present included Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department; Fayaz A Lone, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries; Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM); along with Directors of Finance and Planning and Chief Engineers of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The Chairperson stressed the importance of providing safe and adequate drinking water to every household in Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized the need for uninterrupted piped water supply in both rural and urban areas, highlighting the importance of water quality and the sustainability of water resources.

She called for regular testing of water samples to ensure the supply of clean and safe water, and instructed the replacement of old and defunct pipes to maintain smooth water flow. The Committee also underscored the need for improved coordination among the departments, particularly with the Public Works Department (PWD), to avoid disruptions in connectivity during the execution of works.

Legislator Salman Sagar, who attended as a special invitee, highlighted the need to identify grey areas and address water shortages through special funding approvals.

The Chairperson further emphasized strict monitoring and effective utilization of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). She called for the timely completion of all ongoing JJM and other WSS projects to ensure public convenience and stressed for restoration of blocked or defunct springs and key water sources.

The Committee also directed the officials to respond promptly to public grievances, inspect ongoing projects regularly, and ensure immediate relief to areas facing water crises.

The members of the Committee offered valuable suggestions and raised key concerns regarding the execution and progress on various WSSs.

During the meeting, Financial Commissioner Shaleen Kabra informed the Committee that a total of 6,897 civil works have been allotted under 3,253 schemes across Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 6,887 works have been taken up and 3,596 works have been completed as of May 31, 2025.

The Committee resolved to continue monitoring the performance of key departments and to scrutinize budget estimates, revised allocations, and actual expenditures to ensure accountability and transparency in developmental works.

Earlier, the Secretary Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita, deliberated regarding the agenda of the meeting.