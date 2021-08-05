Climate change: New study shows Kashmir’s Machoi glacier lost 29% area in 47 years

Srinagar: A new research has revealed that Machoi glacier in Kashmir has lost 29 percent area since 1972.

Conducted by Department of Geo-informatics Kashmir University, the study has revealed that the Satellite data shows a 29 percent loss in the area of Machoi Glacier from 1972 to 2019.

Titled “Retreat of Machoi Glacier, Kashmir Himalaya between 1972 and 2019 using remote sensing methods and field observations”, the 2021 study has been published in Science of the total Environment, an internationally acclaimed journal.

Glaciers in the northwestern Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir are retreating at higher rates as compared to other parts of the Himalayan arc. This study assessed area changes, frontal retreat, and geodetic mass balance of Machoi Glacier interspersed between the Greater Himalayan mountain range of Kashmir and Zanskar from 1972 to 2019.

Senior Assistant Professor Department of Geo-informatics, Dr Irfan Rashid, who co-authored the study, said the research is a combination of “satellite remote sensing and field studies”.

The findings show that the Machoi glacier has lost 29 percent of the area and it is losing its area 0.61 percent on an average per year.

“Glaciers primarily melt due to climate change and depleted precipitation. Machoi glacier largely falls in the greater Himalayan range of Kashmir. We tried to find out whether this glacier is retreating at a similar rate like Kolahoi,” he said.

Rashid said the glacier is one of the originating streams from where the Drass river flows.

“People who live downstream are fed by this glacier. Hence, it is important. If this glacier melts at an alarming rate, the stream flows will get impacted. The people who are dependent on the streamflow will suffer immensely,” he said.

Besides climate change, the Machoi glacier shares a close proximity with the Srinagar-Kargil Highway and directly bears the brunt of the automobile emissions.

“Its distance from the highway will not be more than 500 meters. The automobile emissions directly fall on the surface of Machoi. As a result, the reflectivity of the glacier over a period of time has gone down,” Rashid said.

He said auto emission releases soot that is unburnt carbon, which is black in color and falls on the ice.

“This eventually leads the ice to trap more heat and thereby more melting,” he said.

Rashid pointed out that to prevent further retreating of the glacier, they have to target the broad spectrum of glaciers.

“Pollution sources need to be curbed by using alternative sources of fuel. For example, diesel buses and trucks can be replaced by CNG vehicles. This can be achieved at a central governmental level,” he said.