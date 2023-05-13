Riyadh:Ahead of Haj season, Saudi Arabia has launched massive cleaning, sterilization, and perfuming carpets of Grand Mosque.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported more than 1,200 carpets are washed weekly, within the Grand Mosque of Makkah’s carpet laundry in Kadi, in order to maintain the cleanliness of the carpets and ensure their safety, and to ensure the safety of those who go to the ancient house.

The laundry also supplies the Grand Mosque with 2,000 carpets per week, which are spread throughout the Grand Mosque and its squares.

The first stage of cleaning the carpet begins with automatic dirt and dust removal using high-quality technology. Then, the second stage is washing and sanitizing the carpet automatically with disinfectants, water, and special detergents, then rinsing it with water.

Then comes the third stage, during which the carpets are placed in special tubes to get rid of excess water. As for the fourth and final stage, you will see the carpets laid out for sunlight and fresh air, with fans to speed up the drying process.

Then the carpets are cleaned with special modern brooms, and they are disinfected and perfumed with Taif rose water, which is famous in the Kingdom. Then it is sent for packaging and storage.

Al-Wada’ani said 240 meters are washed per hour and then stored in special warehouses for safekeeping. The warehouse stores 26,000 carpets ready for transport to the Grand Mosque.

He said the carpet cleaning department has a laboratory equipped with the latest machines to preserve carpets from damage. For urgent washing, the Grand Mosque itself has machines for this purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/ReasahAlharmain/status/1656547898241196034/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656547898241196034%7Ctwgr%5E9fb50ef9dec68a556a977b9fc8296ae18094a1ba%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siasat.com%2F2000-carpets-sterilized-perfumed-weekly-at-makkahs-grand-mosque-2587708%2F