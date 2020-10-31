Classes 10 to 12: JKBOSE raises syllabus relaxation to 40%, read details here

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Saturday came up with an official order announcing the relaxation of syllabus for classes 10th to 12th, the final exams of which are going to be conducted in November.

“…it is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the concession/relaxation in syllabus given has been now raised from 30% to 40% in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic for the students of Classes 10th, 11th, and 12th appearing in the ensuing Annual (Regular) 2020 Examinations in Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division as one time exception,” read the order issued Director Academics, JKBOSE, Farooq Ahmad Peer.

The order added: “The students shall require to attempt 60% marks only from the given question papers which shall be treated as equivalent to 100% at the time of evaluation. The score of students attempting less than 60% from the question paper shall be raised proportionately. The other conditions notified earlier in this regard shall remain unchanged.”