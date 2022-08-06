A Class 8 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, has become the world’s youngest developer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartikeya Jakhar developed three learning applications without any guidance and registered himself in the Guinness Book of World Records.

He also made his way to Harvard University in America using his talent, The Hindustan Times reported.

Son of a farmer, he had purchased a mobile phone which costs around ₹10,000 for online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He however used it for the coding process with the help of YouTube and continued his studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I created three applications–one for General Knowledge named Lucent G.K. online, second for coding and graphic designing called Ram Kartik Learning Centre, and third was Shri Ram Kartik Digital Education. These apps are providing free training to more than 45,000 students at present,” the Jhajjar boy told HT.

“I got inspiration from PM Modi’s Digital India campaign. I also want to serve the nation.”

In addition to this, the boy has also won a scholarship after qualifying for the entrance exam at Harvard University. Now, he is studying B.Sc in Computer Science from the varsity.

Ajit Jakhar, his father said that the mobile phone which he was using for online classes has a damaged screen, but his high motivation and enthusiasm took him on the way to developing three applications.

“I request the government to help my son so that he can develop more applications and grow. He is very talented. I want him to serve the nation in digital technology. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also motivated him for his achievements,” he added as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar heaped praises on the Jhajjar boy for his outstanding talent and achievement at a younger age.