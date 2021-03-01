Class 12th results to take at least five more days: BOSE

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday said that the results of 12th annual examination will take “at least five days.”

73569 students including 58514 from Valley and 15055 from winter zones of Jammu had registered for class 12th exams this year.

“The results will take at least five days,” Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita told GNS. She advised the parents and students not to believe in rumours and fake news spread on social media about declaration of results. “The students will be informed officially about the announcement of results,” she said.

The examination of class 12th students was held from second week of November last year in Valley as well in winter zones of Jammu division.

The BOSE last week declared result of the class 10th examinations which were also held during the same time. 75% of the students passed the examinations held amid covid-19 curbs and disturbances. (GNS)