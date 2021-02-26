In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Class 10 results: Wheelchair-bound deaf and dumb girl from Anantnag secures over 90% marks

Anantnag: In a world where even healthy people find excuses to sit home and do nothing, a 17-year-old Tabia Iqbal, a specially-abled girl qualified class 10th exam with 452 out of 500 marks and is earning appreciation for braving all odds.

Tabia Iqbal from Shangus ,Nowgam area of Anantnag, was born with a disability and her both legs were crippled. Initially, she was not able to walk properly. However, she decided not to let her health condition hamper her dreams.

 

Although her family was supportive at every stage, she had to fight ‘taboo’ and ‘prejudices’ prevailing in the society.

In a sign language explained by her mother Muneera Akhtar, Tabia said: “I am deaf and dumb and has not attended any school since last seven years because I am suffering from arthritic condition and I am on wheel chair.”

Tabia while giving message to the young generation of Kashmir, particularly those from South Kashmir, said that “Everyone must chase their dreams with positive intentions in their mind, which will help them a lot literally.”

Her father Peer Mohammad Iqbal said that she never attended school since class 3rd and since then a teacher was coming at her residence to teach her, adding that for the treatment of girl “we shifted her in many hospitals but all goes in vain.”

He thanked Principal of the local private school namely Fayaz Ahmad for helping his daughter in studies—(KNO)

