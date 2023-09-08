New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on his visit to Singapore entered into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Supreme Court of Singapore on judicial cooperation.

“During his official visit to Singapore, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud met Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon,” said India’s High Commission in Singapore on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

It added that an MoU was signed between the Supreme Court of India and Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation.

“Both judiciaries signed an MoU on judicial cooperation. The SG Courts look forward to a continued friendship,” said another tweet issued from the official handle of the Singapore Judiciary.

Earlier in February this year, Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon witnessed proceedings in CJI DY Chandrachud’s courtroom when he visited India to attend an event organised to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court.