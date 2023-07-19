SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated 40 hour long Mandatory Mediation Training programme for advocates of Kashmir Province at J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA), Moominabad here.

The inauguration of the 40-Hours Mandatory Mediation Training Programme marks a significant step towards a more efficient, accessible, and harmonious alternate dispute resolution system in J&K.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, & Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee; Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Choudhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were also present on the occasion.

During the inaugural address, Chief Justice emphasized on the transformative power of mediation in facilitating swift, fair, and cost-effective resolutions. He highlighted the need for Advocates to embrace mediation as a valuable tool to enhance access to justice, reduce burdens on judiciary, and promote harmony within the community.

In his special address, Justice Tashi Rabstan gave insightful remarks on the advantages of mediation and the ADR system. He shed light on the effectiveness of mediation in resolving disputes, reducing litigation costs, and preserving relationships.

Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Y.P Bourney, in hid welcome address highlighted on the transformative impact of mediation training programme on legal community as a whole.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and Coordinator, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Amit Gupta, in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests, participants as well as potential trainers, and organizers who contributed for the success of the programme.

Pertinently, the 40-Hours Mandatory Mediation Training Programme is an initiative of Mediation and Concilation Committee of High Court of J&K and Ladakh under the aegis of MCPC, Supreme Court of India, aimed at equipping Advocates with specialized skills and in-depth knowledge of Mediation practices. The aim of this mediation programme is to encourage amicable settlements, and reinforce the principles of justice and equality.

The event also celebrated the commitment of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh towards environmental sustainability, as the Chief Justice engaged in a planting a tree within the premises of the J&K Judicial Academy. This initiative symbolizes the dedication of the Chief Justice to environmental conservation and fostering a greener future for coming generations.

Among others , the programme was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, M.K. Sharma; Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed; Registrar Vigilance, Tasleem Arif; Registrar Rules, Rajinder Sapru; Registrar IT, Anoop Sharma; Secretary, HCLSC, Prem Sagar; Joint Registrar (Protocol), Abdul Bari and large number of advocates.