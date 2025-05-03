CII strengthens commitment to regional development at 2nd UT Council Meet

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) convened its 2nd UT Council Meeting, May 3rd, under the leadership of Dr. M. A. Alim, Chairman of CII J&K and Director of Packing Design Industries. The meeting served as a crucial platform for strategic discussion and action planning aimed at accelerating the economic growth and overall development of the Jammu & Kashmir region.

The meeting attendees included Iqram Ali Shafiee, Vice Chairman of CII J&K, alongside Izhan Javeed, Haseeb Renzu, Bilal Khan, Mohmad Hussain Khan, Dawar Mir, Ufair Ajaz, Shivang Mahajan, Siddhant Choudhary, Sandeep Mengi, Sahil Kishor, Sanjay Gupta, Haya Qazi, and Atul Sharma.

The meeting commenced with a solemn moment of silence, as council members paid their respects and expressed solidarity in response to the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam. Dr. M. A. Alim set the tone for the meeting with his opening remarks, emphasizing CII J&K’s unwavering commitment to working collaboratively for the betterment and sustained growth of the region. He reiterated the organization’s dedication to fostering an environment conducive to investment, innovation, and inclusive development.

Following Dr. Alim’s address, Vice Chairman Iqram Ali Shafiee presented a comprehensive review of CII J&K’s activities over the past period. The subsequent discussion among council members was described as highly interactive and productive. Participants engaged in a robust exchange of ideas, addressing critical issues impacting the region’s economic landscape and identifying actionable strategies to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Council members emphasized the need for CII J&K to actively collaborate with government agencies, local businesses, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to ensure that development initiatives are aligned with the needs and aspirations of the community.

Dr. Alim concluded the meeting by emphasizing the importance of collective effort. ‘The challenges and opportunities in J&K require a collaborative approach,’ he stated. ‘CII J&K is committed to working hand-in-hand with the government, industry, and the community to build a brighter future for our region.