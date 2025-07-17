Chugh slams Cong’s ‘political drama over J&K’

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh hit out at the Congress party for its sudden concern over Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, calling it a case of “boiling stale curry for political heat.” He said, “Congress is once again trying to cook its political bread over a border state, after decades of keeping J&K trapped in boycott politics, dynastic rule, and separatist appeasement.”

Chugh asserted that “only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered true justice, development, and faith to the people of J&K and Ladakh. From panchayat to Lok Sabha, democratic processes have been fully restored.” Referring to the Congress letter to the Prime Minister, Chugh said it was nothing but “a shallow stunt.” He added, “The same leaders who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 are now pretending to care about statehood. PM Modi’s word is not mere assurance, it is a resolute promise. At the appropriate time, full statehood will be restored.” He also slammed the Congress-NC-PDP alliance, saying, “The same parties that turned J&K into a laboratory of corruption and separatism are now lecturing us on the Constitution. The people of India are watching, and they remember everything.”