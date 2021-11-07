West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle was caught with his hand in someone else’s pocket!

ADVERTISEMENT

A shot of a match between West Indies and Australia from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 showed Gayle jokingly sticking his hand into Australia opener David Warner’s pocket as the latter was batting on Saturday. The photo, shared by England’s Barmy Army, who wrote: “Has Chris Gayle just checked Warner’s pocket for sandpaper?”, unleashing a tweet storm.

Has Chris Gayle just checked Warner's pocket for sandpaper 🤣🤣#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QUMM1ylFqp — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 6, 2021

“Was he looking for West Indies’ bowlers?” a fan tweeted.“Did you not see 2019? He couldn’t buy a run,” another fan tweeted.