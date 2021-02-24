Chopper carrying Govt officials makes emergency landing in Reasi

Jammu: A chopper carrying government officials including a Secretary rank officer made an emergency landing in Reasi after some technical snag.

An official said that a Pawan Hans chopper made an emergency landing at Jyotipuram area of Reasi.

He said that the chopper, carrying Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj J&K, was going from Jammu to Kishtwar made an emergency landing at Ram Leela Ground due to some technical issues.

“There was some technical fault that forced pilots to go for emergency landing in vacant area enroute,” the official said.

He added that a total of five persons were onboard the helicopter and all are safe—(KNO)