Srinagar :CHINAR International, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting quality education and holistic child development, successfully organized a community mobilization event at Upper Primary School, Mujpathri, District Shopian, aimed at raising awareness and fostering collaboration in the pursuit of educational excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was a resounding success, attracting a diverse range of participants including esteemed educational individuals such as CEO – Mohd. Mushtaq Ahmad, ZEO – Ghulam Nabi Najar, Cluster Head – Mohd Iqbal and HOI’s from different Govt. schools – Govt. UPS Mujpathri, High School Gatipora, PS Gorsi Mohalla, PS Charak Mohalla, PS Shalibanjar, PS Khato hallan, PS Kaniward, PS Kumar Mohalla, PS Nakka, UPS Nagbal, PS Naidkour, High School Zampathri, Govt. Middle School Chawan, Govt. PS Wani Mohalla C Keller, Govt. Primary School Zarkan.

The event brought together community leaders, educators, parents, and concerned citizens, all united by a shared vision of ensuring a brighter future for children through access to quality education. With a focus on empowering local communities, the event aimed to mobilize collective efforts to address the challenges faced by underprivileged children in their educational journey.

The event showcased inspiring success stories from children who have benefited from CHINAR International’s programs. These stories served as a testament to the transformative power of education and motivated attendees to continue their collective efforts towards providing quality education to every child and strengthening the Government education system further

Chief Education Officer (Shopian) Mushtaq Ahmed delivered a thought-provoking speech that highlighted the importance of education as a catalyst for positive change within the community. Drawing upon personal experiences, research-backed insights, and successful initiatives, Zonal Education officer Ghulam Nabi Najar articulated a compelling vision for transforming the local educational landscape. Mohd Iqbal – Cluster head spoke about addressing educational challenges and fostering collaboration which captivated the audience of community members, educators, parents, and stakeholders

ADVERTISEMENT

Irfan Shahmiri, the Executive Director of CHINAR International, expressed his gratitude to all the participants, partners, and volunteers for their invaluable contributions towards making the event a resounding success. He emphasized the importance of collaborative action in creating a conducive learning environment for children and encouraged everyone to continue their commitment to quality education.