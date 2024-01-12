Srinagar, Jan 12: Amid a prolonged dry spell in the Kashmir valley, a video titled ‘Chillai Kalan Mahraz: First groom of 2024’ has gone viral on social media.

Even as the locals avoid solemnising weddings in the harsh winter months, a video of a marriage held on Wednesday in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has taken the internet by storm.

A man accompanying the baraat in the video can be heard saying that they decided to hold the wedding due to ‘zabardast’ weather conditions.

“Weather is zabardast. Usually, there would be snow at this time of the year and it was difficult to move out,” he can be heard saying in the viral video.

A woman at the wedding echoed similar views and said: “We were keen to get him married and the weather remained favourable. As it is sunny, we decided to hold the wedding.”

The video has amused the netizens who also congratulated the groom seen in the video.

“Nice br new record in kashmir (sic),” commented a netizen on Facebook.