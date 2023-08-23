Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, the Imam scholar at Lucknow Eidgah, shared a heartening gesture of support for India’s upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The mission, slated for a historic soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23, received special prayers and well wishes from the young children at the Islamic Center mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahali revealed that children gathered at the Islamic Center madrasa to offer namaz and pray for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. He emphasized that a special ‘dua’ ceremony took place at the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal Eidgah in Lucknow, featuring the active participation of madarsa students.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the moon in both Muslim and Hindu traditions, Mahali explained, “Since the moon is extremely significant in Muslim and Hindu culture too, we have a special attachment to this mission.”

Chandrayaan-3 is poised for a historic moment, with its anticipated landing on Wednesday at 6:04 pm, as confirmed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO plans to organize a live telecast of the landing process, commencing at 5:20 pm.

Mahali also noted that the students, who are actively engaged in scientific studies, have shown immense curiosity and enthusiasm about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offering his congratulations to ISRO for their dedication to the mission, Mahali expressed his hope for a successful landing on the unexplored lunar south pole, which, if achieved, would make India the first country to accomplish this remarkable feat.

The support and prayers from various segments of society, including religious scholars and young students, underscore the collective excitement and pride associated with India’s pursuit of scientific excellence in space exploration.