Chhari-Mubarak to leave Dashnami Akhara on Aug 4

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Chhari-Pujan was performed Wednesday evening in Shri Amareshwar Temple situated at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Building Srinagar with religious fervor and gaiety by Mahant Deependra Giri accompanied by group of Sadhus who have come from across the country. Large number of devotees besides Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims participated in the special prayers and had darshan of Holy Mace.

Performing Chhari-Pujan at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara on ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami’ is an age-old tradition. Until year 1989, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji used to depart for main course of pilgrimage immediately after this Pujan and sadhus carrying the Holy Mace used to cover the entire journey of about 148 kilometers on foot from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji making night halts at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Martand, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni.

Chhari-Mubarak, this year, shall leave for the main course of pilgrimage on 4th of August from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar. The first two-night halts shall be made at Pahalgam. Enroute to Pahalgam, Pujan shall be also performed at Sureshwar Temple Srinagar, Shiv Temple Pampore, Shiv Temple Bijbehara, Martand Tirth Mattan and Ganesh Temple, Ganeshbal across the river Lidder.

Thereafter, Chhari-Mubarak shall make night halts at Chandanwari on 6th of August, Sheshnag on 7th of August and Panchtarni on 8th of August. Chhari-Mubarak shall reach Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji on the occasion of Shravan Purnima that falls on Saturday the 9th of August and traditional rituals and pujan shall be perfomed therein.

Mahant explained the significance of performing Chhari-Pujan on Nag Panchami. Mahant also appealed to people of Jammu and Kashmir and to one and all to be more vigilant to avert Pahalgam like mishaps in future. ‘The True Trust’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like yester years for Sadhus and needy from the general public coming from across the country to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.