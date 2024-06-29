Chef Sanjay Raina’s mother passes away; tributes pour in

Srinagar, June 29: The mother of celebrity chef Sanjay Raina passed away after a brief illness.

Uma Raina nee Channa born in Badiyar, Ganpatyar, Srinagar grew up among six siblings.

Having got married soon after school, she took upon herself the honorous responsibility of being the matriarch of finally a family of Seven children.

Extremely progressive, forward-thinking, resilient, and generous to the core, she was magnanimous in every way. Extremely endearing not only to her immediate family but to friends, neighbors, acquaintances, or anybody who came in contact with her. Her sense of humor was infectious, her intelligence and wit outdid many of those who were far more educated in the literal sense.

Determined to provide top-quality education to all her children, fighting against all odds, she held her head high in pride to see all her children doing well in life. It was all her effort, grit and determination.

Moving out of Kashmir in the 90s due to turbulent times was a difficult challenge, but not insurmountable for her as she moved to different cities to try and relocate.

Her zest for life saw her visiting Kashmir most recently, only last month, which was her last wish. Perhaps this was the best closure to her life, this is where she wanted to be, Kashmir was always her home and Jawahar Nagar her resting place.

A prayer meeting for her will be held on the 6th of July at 5 pm in Gurgaon at Double Tree by Hilton.

Tributes have poured from across the globe. From Bollywood actors to social activists, people have expressed condolence with Sanjay for his loss.