Who doesn’t enjoy browsing through their phone and viewing cute animal videos? An elephant that enjoys football has gone popular on social media.

The 31-year-old elephant, affectionately known as Girija alias Mahalakshmi, is seen in the latest viral video playing with a ball at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Karnataka.

Girija is a well-known temple attraction. Tourists frequently queue to see the top performer and even insist on taking a photo with the elephant. The temple is in the Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada.

Udayavani uploaded the video on their official Facebook page.The viral video has gotten a lot of attention on social media, with over 10,000 views and 1.5K likes.

The elephant is supposed to have been brought to the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in 1994 and is said to have been taught by two young men named Fairoz and Atlaf.

For the past eight months, the elephant has been playing cricket and football.