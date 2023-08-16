Mumbai: Who are the richest Indian actors? How much wealth do they have?

Let us have a look

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Net Worth — Rs 6300 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 100cr

Endorsement Fee — Rs 4 to 10 crores

2. Hrithik Roshan

Net Worth — Rs 3101 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 65 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 10 to 12 crore

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Net Worth — Rs 3000 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crores

4. Salman Khan

Net Worth — Rs 2850 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore

5. Akshay Kumar

Net Worth — Rs 2660 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 50 to 100 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 to 3 crore

6. Aamir Khan

Net Worth — Rs 1862 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 to 7 crore

7. Ram Charan

Net Worth — Rs 1370 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 90cr to 100cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.8 crore

8. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Net Worth — Rs 950 crores

Remuneration Per Film– Rs 9 to 11 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore

9. Rajnikanth

Net Worth — Rs 450 crores

Remuneration — 70cr to 150cr per movie

10. Allu Arjun

Net Worth — Rs 380 crores

Remuneration — Rs 60cr to 125cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore