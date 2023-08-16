Mumbai: Who are the richest Indian actors? How much wealth do they have?
Let us have a look
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Net Worth — Rs 6300 crores
Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 100cr
Endorsement Fee — Rs 4 to 10 crores
2. Hrithik Roshan
Net Worth — Rs 3101 crores
Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 65 crores
Endorsement Fee — Rs 10 to 12 crore
3. Amitabh Bachchan
Net Worth — Rs 3000 crores
Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crores
Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crores
4. Salman Khan
Net Worth — Rs 2850 crores
Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie
Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore
5. Akshay Kumar
Net Worth — Rs 2660 crores
Remuneration Per Film — Rs 50 to 100 crores
Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 to 3 crore
6. Aamir Khan
Net Worth — Rs 1862 crores
Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie
Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 to 7 crore
7. Ram Charan
Net Worth — Rs 1370 crores
Remuneration Per Film — 90cr to 100cr per movie
Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.8 crore
8. Nagarjuna Akkineni
Net Worth — Rs 950 crores
Remuneration Per Film– Rs 9 to 11 crores
Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore
9. Rajnikanth
Net Worth — Rs 450 crores
Remuneration — 70cr to 150cr per movie
10. Allu Arjun
Net Worth — Rs 380 crores
Remuneration — Rs 60cr to 125cr per movie
Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore