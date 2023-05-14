Former actress, Sana Khan and Gujarat-based businessman husband, Anas Saiyad are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in their lives.

For the unversed, it was on April 16, 2023, when she was spotted for the first time flaunting her baby bump.

Afterwards, the madly-in-love duo revealed that they would become parents during the month of Hajj, i.e., the end of June 2023.

However, amidst her pregnancy, Sana has been shedding pure goals for all the pregnant ladies by going on a trip to London with her husband, Anas Saiyad. She also took part in multiple spiritual activities.

Ever since Sana Khan went on a trip to the UK with her hubby, Anas Saiyad, she has been sharing stunning glimpses from the same on her social media handles.

For instance, taking to her IG handle on May 9, 2023, Sana shared some moments from her visit to the country. In Sana’s stories, we can spot her having fun with Anas. From going on a shopping spree and meeting her old friend to addressing the public as part of the various religious events, Sana is having a great time over there.