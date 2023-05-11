Titanic, a renowned romantic Hollywood film, is still remembered. The famous film was released on December 19, 1997. The film, written and directed by James Cameron, had a significant influence on the career life of the major actors and the filmmaker himself.

The principal actors are Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. But do you know how much Kate was paid to play Rose DeWitt in the film? Scroll down to find out.

James Cameron directed this epic love drama after previously directing intense action films such as The Terminator and Terminator 2. It was fresh to the filmmaker, and no one anticipated the film to be so well received, yet it made box office history.

According to several accounts, Kate Winslet, who portrayed the female protagonist in the film, was paid $2 million for her performance. Kate was not well-known before to Titanic, which is why she was paid just half as much as Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson). Leonardo DiCaprio received $2.5 million for his performance in the film.

Titanic has been shown in cinemas several times since 1997. According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio received around $37.5 million from the Titanic after it became a record box-office hit. According to a source on Koimoi.com, the actor has grossed $40 million with the picture, putting him $38 million ahead of Kate Winslet.