Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik Roshan shared a memorable moment at the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi.

The star-studded event took place at Mumbai’s JW Marriott Hotel, following their grand wedding ceremony.

Ira Trivedi, the bride, took to social media to share the first pictures from their wedding, which garnered a lot of attention.

Among the many celebrities and film personalities in attendance, it was the encounter between Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Allu Arjun that became the talk of the town. Two viral photos captured the moment when Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan warmly greeted and embraced each other, while Aamir Khan observed the interaction.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding has been making headlines for the past couple of days. Sharing their joy through the first pictures, Ira Trivedi wrote, “I’M complete now (sic).”

The wedding and reception were attended by numerous Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Sonakshi Sinha, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, and many others.