Artificial intelligence (AI) has swept the globe. People are either discussing it or employing AI-based technologies. The world is obsessed with AI, from Midjourney to ChatGPT. Almost every day, we see AI findings being shared by artists from all around the world.

We’ve seen cricketers dressed as elderly folks and millionaires dressed as impoverished people. Now, an artist named Sahid has posted photographs of Bollywood stars dressed as old people. And the outcomes will astound you.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra appeared in the AI-generated photos. According to the artist, the findings were created using Midjourney.

“AI envisions Bollywood actresses gracefully embracing the passage of time, radiating wisdom and beauty as they age,” the post’s description stated.