Chairperson KVIB convenes performance review meeting

JAMMU: Chairperson, J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today convened a performance review meeting of the board at Civil Secretariat here.

Dr Jagdish Chander, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, J&K KVIB, senior officers besides district level officers of the Board of Jammu division attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during the current financial year, a margin money of Rs. 38.85 crore has been released by J&K KVIB for establishment of 1606 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 12260 persons. It was further informed that nearly 40% of the total cases settled during the current financial year are of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat emphasised for streamlining and easing application processing so as to give fillip to entrepreneurship in UT of J&K.

Reiterating government’s commitment towards providing employment opportunities to aspirant entrepreneurs/unemployed youth, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat asked the district officers to undertake awareness and sensitisation campaigns so that more and more aspirants can avail benefits of employment generation programmes being implemented by the Board. She added that employment generation programmes like PMEGP and JKREGP have been devised to encourage entrepreneurship, empowering individuals to start their businesses and contribute towards economic diversification.

Referring to large number of cases pending at financing banks, she exhorted upon the concerned officers to follow up and ensure that the cases are processed as per timelines fixed in the guidelines.

The Chairperson emphasized the need for improved collaboration among bankers and implementing agencies to ensure that the benefits of employment generation programmes viz. PMEGP and JKREGP percolate to the target population.