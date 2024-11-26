CEO SSCL reviews progress on ITMS

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: CEO SSCL, Dr. Owais Ahmed chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess the ongoing progress of the Integrated Transportation Management System (ITMS).

The primary objective of the meeting was to evaluate both the physical and financial aspects of the ITMS project. CEO expressed his strong commitment to the project’s success, emphasizing its role in transforming transportation efficiency and enhancing overall service delivery for the residents of the Srinagar City.

During the meeting, a detailed report was presented, outlining the project’s milestones and budget allocations. This report highlighted significant advancements made since the project’s inception, including improvements in operational processes and infrastructure development.

The CEO acknowledged the achievements of the team while also addressing the challenges that have arisen. He encouraged collaborative efforts to overcome these obstacles and ensure the continued momentum of the project.

The discussions also focused on strategic planning for the next phases of implementation, with an emphasis on innovative solutions to further enhance the ITMS’s effectiveness.

The meeting was attended by the Additional CEO SSCL, the Superintending Engineer of Roads and Buildings, the Chief Engineer SSCL, and senior finance and operations managers.