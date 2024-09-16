CEO launches voters’ pledge campaign

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER, 16: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole launched a Voters’ Pledge campaign ahead of the J&K Assembly Election 2024, to increase the voter turnout across the UT.

The campaign was launched under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to promote voter education and participation in elections commencing on 18 September 2024 across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Voters’ Pledge campaign aims to inspire all the citizens of J&K UT to endorse the initiative and pledge their unwavering support to actively participate in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

The voters who wish to create their Voters’ Pledge certificate can click on the link SVEEPjk.in and follow some simple steps to download a ‘Certificate of Commitment’, duly signed by CEO, Pandurang K Pole, which includes the name of the voter, name of his/her Assembly Constituency including the certificate number.

The particular voter has to enter his/her name and select the Assembly Constituency to which they belong and then in the final step they have to validate himself/herself and submit the details.

After this, a new web link with the certificate of the voter will appear from where they can download it.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO urged the electorate across J&K to visit SVEEPjk.in and take the Voters Pledge and download their ‘Certificate of Commitment’.

Those who were present on the occasion included, Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal officer of SVEEP J&K; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media J&K; Principal Dr S P Sarawat; Hemant Vaid OSD Media and SVEEP; Siddheshwar Bhagat, Scientist NIC and officials of Jammu Smart City.