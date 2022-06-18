Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles once they complete their four-year contract in the military.

The announcement comes amid the raging protest against the Agnipath scheme.

The Union home ministry has also decided to give three-year age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The first batch of Agniveer will get a relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, the home ministry said.

The Centre earlier assured that the future of the Agniveers is not insecure though only 25% of the force will be retained after four years as the rest will get priority in other recruitments. Several BJP-ruled states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have already announced that they will give priority to Agniveers in their state police recruitment.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the AGNIPATH scheme is a golden opportunity for the Indian youth to join the Armed Forces and serve their motherland.

Keeping in mind the future of the youth, Rajnath Singh stated that the government, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has increased the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

“The relaxation of age indicates that the Government cares for our youth. Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and the Services are committed to commencing the recruitment process at the earliest. We invite the youth to join the Armed Forces and serve the Nation through AGNIPATH,” he said.