New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that India would fence the border along Myanmar in a bid to restrict free movement into India. The announcement comes amid a high number of Myanmar soldiers fleeing into India to escape ethnic clashes.

Nearly 600 Myanmar Army soldiers have crossed into India in the last three months. They took refuge in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district after their camps were captured by the Arakan Army (AA) militants – an ethnic armed group in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine – government sources said.

