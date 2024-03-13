Centre sanctions Rs. 224.44 crore for construction of Shopian Bypass

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a post said, in Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs. 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a 2- lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 Km in the Shopian district, will executed using the EPC Mode.

He said, that linking Shopian District with Pulwama on one side and Kulgam on the other within the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the project holds strategic significance. It is poised to significantly benefit apple growers in south Kashmir, particularly in the Shopian district, known as the “Apple Bowl of the valley,” by facilitating swift transportation of produce to markets. The overall impact includes improved connectivity and heightened road safety measures.

Earlier on March 8, Gadkari in a post said that an allocation of Rs. 1404.94 crore has been approved for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar – Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

He said this initiative, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla & Kupwara districts on EPC Mode under Package I, aims to transform the 51 Km route into 2 lanes with Paved, Shoulders. Critical for logistics in the region, this strategic route connecting Baramulla and Kupwara districts plays a pivotal role and is integral to the development of the tourism sector in North Kashmir near the International Border

In another post, Gadkari said, an allocation of Rs. 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, Operation, and Maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple.

He said, spanning 1.05 Km in Srinagar district, this initiative operates on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, utilizing MonoCable Detachable Gondola (MDG) Technology with a capacity to transport 700 PPHPD. This project is designed to offer a panoramic view of Srinagar city and Dal Lake, providing a safe and convenient transportation means. It ensures easy access for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens to visit the temple, reducing travel time from approximately 30 minutes to about 5 minutes. Additionally, it serves as an eco-friendly mode of transport, creates employment opportunities for the local populace, and brings economic benefits to the region by enhancing tourism, the Minister added.

The Minister said an allocation of Rs. 562.40 crores has been approved for the Upgradation and Strengthening project of the Nashri- Chennani section of National Highway-244. Spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur & Ramban, this initiative operates on the EPC mode under National Highway (O).

He said with Patnitop being a prominent tourist spot, the road’s enhancement is poised to offer improved connectivity to Patnitop, thereby fostering the economic development of the region.

Last month, Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,170.16 crore for 29 road projects in Ladakh.

In a post on social media platform X, Gadkari said Rs 1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 road projects, encompassing state highways and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Additionally, Rs 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023 24, the road transport and highways minister said.

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.

Earlier, Gadkari gave the green signal for the construction of the Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover.

The approval comes as a crucial step towards mitigating the persistent traffic congestion issues in the area.