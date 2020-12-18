Centre reviews digitisation of land records in J&K

Srinagar: Additional Secretary, Department of Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, H. S. Meena, Friday chaired a meeting to discuss and review progress on Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

Held in Jammu, the meeting was also attended by Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Land Record Management Agency (JaKLaRMA) Shaleen Kabra.

During the meeting, H. S Meena stressed upon the officers that all mechanism of digitalization of land records shall be followed by as per norms of Government of India.

“The main aim of DILRMP is to usher in a system of updated land records, automated .and automatic mutation, integration between textual and spatial records, inter-connectivity between revenue and registration, to replace the present deeds registration and presumptive title system with that of conclusive titling with title guarantee,” said Meena, according to an official statement.

Threadbare discussion was held on constitution of PMU (Programme Management Unit), overview of DILRMP, implementation of Plan of NLRMP during 2014 in three phases (Scanning of Revenue Documents/Maps), establishment of Ground Control Points and Development of Web-based Enterprises Geo-Information System.

Giving details of the project Phase-I, the FC informed that completion of scanning of 692.20 lakh revenue documents (98.18%), completion of scanning of 52341 Revenue Maps (98.18%), completion of digitization of 2000 Revenue Maps of Jammu and Srinagar districts (99%) and establishment of 3895 Ground Control Points for survey/re-survey. Besides, State Data Center of Revenue Department is being setup by the IT Department for hosting CIS and shall be completed within the stipulated time, he apprised the meeting further.

Pertinently, updation of Jamabandies is urgently required for survey/re-survey to be taken up in the UT. The process of allotment of contract for digitization of Jamabandies of all districts of the UT with usage of CORS network based technology is at the final stage.

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Sanjeev Verman and Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Regional Director Survey and land records Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmed Chowdhary, Commissioner Survey and Land Records, Shahnawaz Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Central Jammu, Rishpal Singh and other concerned senior officers also attended the meeting.