Centre repeals 13 land use laws in J&K

The Ministry of Home Affairs has repealed almost all former land laws of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the Gazette of India notification No. 3377, the Government of India has repealed the laws under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Fifth Order, 2020.

The laws that have been fully repealed include:

The Jammu and Kashmir Alienation of Land Act (V of Samvat 1995)

The Jammu and Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act ( XVII Samvat 2007)



The Jammu and Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) ACT, 1956 (XXIV of 1956)

The Jammu and Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1962

(V of 1962)

The Jammu and Kashmir Flood Plain Zones (Regulation and Development) Act (XVII of 2005)

The Jammu and Kashmir Right of Prior Purchase, Act [ ii of svt. 1993 (1936 a.d.)]

The Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy (Stay of Ejectment Proceedings) Act (XXXIII of 1966)

The Jammu And Kashmir Utilization of Lands Act (IX Of Samvat 2010)

The Jammu and Kashmir Land Improvement Schemes Act,1972;

The Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Fragmentation ofAgricultural Holdings Act, 1960;

The Jammu and Kashmir Prohibition of Conversion of Land and Alienation of Orchards Act, 1975;

The Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy (Stay of EjectmentProceedings) Act, 1966;

The Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, Svt. 1980