Centre empowers states, UTs to act against 3 banned J&K-based groups

New Delhi- Centre has authorized all states and Union Territories to take action against three banned Jammu and Kashmir-based groups under the UAPA.

The three groups are the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

In three identical notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, shall be exercised by state governments and Union Territory administrations about the three unlawful associations.

Earlier on February 27, the home ministry extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu, and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

A day later on February 28, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, besides asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that by striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

He said that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

“PM Modi’s government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre extended the ban on ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organization is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X,

The last ban on the ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ or JeI was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the J&K Police at that time.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said “Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India”.

“Many criminal cases have been registered against the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” it said.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed JeI in a terror funding case.

The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with Budgam in central and Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts and more than ₹20 lakh, an NIA spokesperson said.

