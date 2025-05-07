Centre Convenes All-Party Meet on May 8

New Delhi: The central government has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow on May 8 to deliberate on the prevailing security and political situation amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and other recent developments.

Official sources told that the all-party meeting has been called and is scheduled for tomorrow at 11am.

The meeting will focus briefing opposition parties about the developments that followed Operation Sindoor, they said.

The agenda is likely to include recent incidents along the border, the internal security situation, and measures being taken by the government to ensure national safety and preparedness, they said.

Party representatives have been officially invited, and the Centre is expected to take them into confidence regarding the current scenario and the possible future course of action.