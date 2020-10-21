Centre announces Rs 3,737 crore bonus for 30 lakh non-gazetted employees

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore as bonus to 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees with a view to encourage spending during the festival season.

The decision to give productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

“The Union Cabinet has approved productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crore,” he said.

The bonus, to be given in a week’s time, will encourage the middle-class to spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, the minister said. “It will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami,” he added.