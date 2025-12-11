Celebrations in Tangmarg as Local Cricketer Secures ₹3 Lakh ISPL Deal

Srinagar: Tangmarg’s budding cricket star Shahid Mir has achieved a remarkable milestone after being signed by the Bengaluru Strikers for ₹3 lakh in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). His selection has been widely hailed as a result of his consistent performances, dedication, and passion for the game.

As news of his achievement spread, Wahigund Tangmarg and several other areas of Baramulla erupted in celebrations. Residents expressed immense pride in Shahid’s accomplishment, calling it a moment of recognition not just for the young cricketer but for the entire region.

Family members and supporters reflected on his inspiring journey—from playing in the narrow bylanes of Tangmarg to clinching a place in a professional ISPL franchise. They said his success has brought long-awaited attention to the cricketing talent emerging from the area.

Authorities and sports enthusiasts also extended their greetings, noting that Shahid’s rise will encourage many aspiring cricketers across Kashmir to pursue the sport with renewed confidence and determination. His achievement, they said, stands as a testament to the growing sports culture in the region.