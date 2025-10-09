CBK Conducts Searches in ₹53 Lakh Land Fraud Case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations across Srinagar district in connection with a major ₹53 lakh land fraud case.

An official statement confirmed that the searches were carried out under Case FIR No. 23/2025 registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against four accused individuals identified as Tariq Ahmad Hajam, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Sonaullah Mir, and Razzak Mir, all residents of Barthana area in Srinagar.

According to officials, the case was initiated after a written complaint alleged that the accused deceitfully grabbed ₹53 lakh from the complainant by promising to arrange a land deal that later turned out to be fraudulent. The investigation so far has revealed that the accused, in connivance with certain revenue officers and officials, manipulated land records and misused official channels to facilitate the fraudulent transaction.

Sources said the searches aimed to recover documentary evidence and trace the money trail, as well as identify possible involvement of public servants who may have played a role in the conspiracy.

A senior EOW officer stated that further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the fraud and establish accountability at every level. [KNT]