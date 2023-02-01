Awantipora: The three-day multimedia exhibition of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised at Government Polytechnic College, Awantipora concluded on Wednesday.

The exhibition cum outreach programme was organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to sensitise the masses about the freedom struggle and the unsung heroes of the movement as well as to spread awareness about various public welfare schemes of the government.

The concluding day of the exhibition was dedicated to awareness about programmes in the field of Health and Family Welfare.

Community Health Officer and District ASHA Coordinator Pulwama, Nazir Ahmad highlighted the role of ASHA workers and apprised people about different schemes viz Ayushman Bharat, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, National Programme for Control of Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, National Programme for Control of Blindness, National Lep

rosy Eradication Programme and other related programs for the health and wellbeing of the people. While lauding the role of ASHAs and health officials in creating mass awareness about these programs, he appreciated the efforts of CBC to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.

Others present on the occasion were Dr. Aasima, Block Medical Officer, Pampore, Ishtiaq Ahmad, AEO, Tral and Tahmeed Ajaz, Principal Government Polytechnic College, Awantipora. During the program, ASHAs and health workers also expressed their views in an interactive session. An open quiz was also organised by the bureau for them.

Various nodal departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development and ICDS used the platform over the three day period for public awareness and showcased their achievements.

On the concluding day registered cultural parties also sent out the message of peace, communal harmony and national integration through their performances apart from spreading awareness about different welfare schemes.Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Shahid Mohammad Lone expressed gratitude to the district administration and nodal departments for making the outreach programme successful. He thanked the participants for their presence in spite of the inconveniences caused by heavy snowfall. He urged the participants to take the message to their respective areas and be part of a mission to empower the common man.