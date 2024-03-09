CBC organises seminar on healthcare schemes

GANDERBAL: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Field Office, Srinagar, on Saturday organised a seminar in Ganderbal on healthcare schemes.

The seminar was part of the five day Multimedia Exhibition at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal to create mass awareness about different Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector Schemes under the health sector.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Gulzar Ahmad presided over the programme on the second day of the event. While applauding the field offices of the CBC for their role in amplifying awareness about various government schemes at the grassroots level, he reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare facilities.

Ghulam Abbas, Director of CBC J&K and Ladakh Region, underscored CBC’s pivotal role in disseminating information about government schemes, thereby aiding in their effective implementation by the nodal departments.

Dr. Afroza, Chief Medical Officer of Ganderbal, highlighted the significant achievements of the Health Department in patient care and healthcare facilities, adding that the district has become TB and leprosy free and has also achieved significant milestones in providing better healthcare to the people. Resource person Dr. Safeena detailed out the department’s accomplishments over the past five years in the district. During the program ASHA workers also shared their invaluable experiences during the program, enriching the exhibition with grassroots level insights.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC Srinagar Naseer Ahmad Rather and Field Publicity Officer CBC Anantnag Shahid Mohammad Lone reaffirmed CBC’s commitment to local outreach, highlighting that the multimedia exhibition serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to transparent communication and inclusive development, fostering collaboration between stakeholders and communities to build a brighter future for all.

An open quiz was also organised for the participants. The winners were felicitated with trophies and commendation certificates. Empanelled cultural troupes enthralled the audience with theme based skits and songs depicting government schemes such as Viksit Bharat, Mission Life, Agnipath, and Swachh Bharat.